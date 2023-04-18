UK tourist dies after consuming 22 shots in 90 minutes in strip club

A British man died of alcohol poisoning after being served 22 shots in 90 minutes while on a night out in a Polish strip club.

When the 36-year-old victim, known as Mark C, came with a friend to Krakow’s Wild Night Club, he was already inebriated. He was visiting Poland with a buddy and was supposedly enticed inside the club by a promise of free admission, a report by Metro stated.

The investigators stated Mark attempted to deny beverages in order to prevent becoming more inebriated. Members of the crew, on the other hand, urged him to take additional shots. He received two dozen strong shots before collapsing and dying. Staff at the club robbed him of 2,200 Polish zoty (Rs 42,816) in cash after he fell.

According to Polish officials, he died with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.4 percent. Alcohol poisoning can occur at blood alcohol levels of 0.3 percent or greater.

The event occurred in 2017, however, 58 individuals were recently accused by Polish police of being members of an organised crime organisation in connection with the tourist’s killing. They also filed over 700 criminal accusations against the organisation during a raid on several nightclubs.

“One of the leads investigated by the investigators in the case concerns the victim who was driven to a state of intoxication, causing loss of consciousness, and then death as a result of acute alcohol poisoning. The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act,” they said.

According to the Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP), the clubs perpetrated a swindle in which they drank patrons before taking their money. According to CBSP, the gang took advantage of the victims’ ”mental and physical condition” and ”made payment transactions using payment cards or other financial instruments for goods and services allegedly supplied in the club.”