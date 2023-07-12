Ukraine, 11 countries form coalition to train F-16 pilots

The creation of the coalition opens the doors to include other types of fighter aircraft in the program

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force (USAF). Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft.

Kiev: Ukraine has signed a memorandum with 11 countries to create a coalition for training pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

“It’s official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed,” Reznikov tweeted.

Apart from pilots, technicians and support staff will participate in a training program, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The creation of the coalition opens the doors to include other types of fighter aircraft in the program, he added.

Reznikov thanked Denmark and the Netherlands for their leadership in creating the coalition.

Separately, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystayko said that 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin training on Western fighter jets in Britain at the end of this month or at the beginning of August.

Prystayko noted that Britain does not operate F-16 fighters, but has other European-made aircraft.

