Ukraine crisis: Indian students rescued from Sumy after 2 weeks

After over thirteen days of back and forth, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has successfully evacuated the Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine’s Sumy state university. The same was confirmed by the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi.

The students left from Sumy via the humanitarian corridor to Poltava from which they will board trains. The rescue was conducted under Operation Ganga- the flagship program of the Indian MEA to rescue Indian students from Ukraine.

Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy.



They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.



Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home. pic.twitter.com/s60dyYt9U6 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 8, 2022

The Indian students in Sumy had appealed to the Indian government and the respective state governments from which they hail to rescue them from the war-torn situation. For almost a week, the students did not have access to water and were running out of food and other basic utilities.

While it is unclear what this means for their education, for now, the students are no more in perilous region and are heading back home.

Background of Russia-Ukraine crisis:

The Russian army had launched coordinated missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities including the capital city Kyiv, on Thursday in Europe’s worst conflict in decades that was launched by Vladimir Putin on February 24.

Negotiation talks were taking place in Belarus for Kyiv and Moscow but to no avail.

With sufficient pressure, other countries managed to ensure a ceasefire which was however violated by Russia on March 6 and 8.