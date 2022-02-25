Ukraine crisis: West Bengal govt opens helpline number for stranded citizens

Kolkata: The West Bengal government opened a helpline number and set up a team for helping Indian citizens and people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

The Control room numbers are 033-22143526 and 1070.

The team will be headed by a senior IAS officer and will be manned by West Bengal Civil Servant officers for assisting and helping the students.

The helpline number will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm.

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had earlier said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe.