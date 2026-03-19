Ukraine seeks transparent probe after NIA arrests nationals under UAPA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested six Ukrainian nationals and one American on charges of entering Mizoram without valid documents and conspiring to carry out terrorist activities against India.

They had entered India with valid visas but tried to enter Mizoram without the mandatory Restricted Area Permit.

While three Ukrainian nationals each were held at airports in Lucknow and Delhi, one American was detained by the Bureau of Immigration at Kolkata airport.

They were brought to Delhi and produced before a duty magistrate, who remanded them to three days’ custody. On March 16, their custody was extended by 11 days till March 27.

They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On Thursday, March 19, Ukraine called for a transparent investigation into the case and expressed readiness to cooperate in the probe.

At the same time, Ukraine said it “firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities” in India. The embassy of Ukraine took strong note of media reports indicating that the initiation of action in the case was “prompted” by information provided by the Russian side.

Ukraine’s ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk met Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, Sibi George, this week and sought consular access to the Ukrainians.

In a statement, the mission expressed its “serious concern” over what it claimed as the “presence of circumstances that point to a possible orchestrated and politically motivated nature of this case, as evidenced, in particular, by the facts known at this stage”.

“Ukraine firmly rejects any insinuations regarding the possible involvement of the Ukrainian state in supporting terrorist activities,” it said.

The embassy also referred to an India-Ukraine joint statement issued in August 2024 in which both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised that there can be no justification for terrorism.

“Proceeding from this shared position, Ukraine maintains that any allegation related to terrorism must be considered exclusively on the basis of verified facts, transparent procedures, and full intergovernmental cooperation,” the embassy said.

“In this regard, Ukraine emphasises the necessity of ensuring objectivity, transparency, and impartiality in the investigation of this case,” it said.

In this context, the Ukrainian side said it is ready to provide “active cooperation” to the India authorities, especially under the framework of the existing bilateral treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

“We also emphasize that Ukraine has no interest in any activity that could pose a threat to the security of India,” the embassy said.

“On the contrary, Ukraine consistently advocates for strengthening security, trust, and cooperation with India as an influential and friendly state,” it said.

“Instead, it is Russia, as an aggressor state, that seeks under every circumstance to drive a wedge between friendly countries — Ukraine and India,” the embassy alleged.

(With PTI inputs)