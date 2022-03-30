Ukraine sets up 3 humanitarian corridors

Published: 30th March 2022
Representative Image

Kiev: Ukraine established three humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Two corridors were set up to allow Ukrainian civilians to flee the cities of Melitopol and Energodar in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, which were captured by Russia’s forces, Xinhua news agency reported citing Vereshchuk.

Another humanitarian route was established in the eastern Donetsk region to evacuate people from the city of Mariupol, where active hostilities are underway, she added.

Last Thursday, Ukraine established seven humanitarian corridors, following nine corridors the previous day, according to Ukraine’s government-run Ukrinform news agency.

