Ukraine’s Zelenskyy holds talks with Iranian opposition figure in Munich

Munich: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, February 14, that he met Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last Shah and a prominent opposition figure, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine stands with the Iranian people “as they are fighting for their future” and expressed sympathy for “all the victims of the Iranian regime”.

He noted that their discussion focused on the situation in Iran and areas where the Iranian population requires international support. The two also emphasised the need to strengthen sanctions against the Iranian government and “any other dictatorial regimes”.

Zelenskyy said both sides condemned growing cooperation between Russia and Iran, particularly Tehran’s supply of Shahed drones to Moscow and the licensing of their production.

He described the partnership as “a real threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire region”.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked Pahlavi for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, stressing the importance of protecting human life and reaffirming Kyiv’s readiness to contribute to global stability.

I met with exiled Crown Prince of Iran @PahlaviReza in Munich. Ukraine supports the Iranian people as they are fighting for their future; we also express our sympathy to all the victims of the Iranian regime.



During our conversation, we focused on the situation in Iran and the… pic.twitter.com/uYAb6DdWRT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 13, 2026

The meeting comes after Zelenskyy earlier called, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, for preventing the Iranian leadership from remaining in power. At the height of unrest in Iran, he also urged the international community to support protesters seeking political change.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised Zelenskyy on X, saying, “The world has had enough of confused clowns, Mr Zelensky. Unlike your foreign-backed and mercenary-infested military, we Iranians know how to defend ourselves and have no need to beg foreigners for help.”