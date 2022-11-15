Ukrainian authorities announce emergency blackouts after Russian strikes on power grid: Reports

According to Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched roughly 100 missiles into Ukrainian cities on Nov. 15 in its most recent major assault on vital infrastructure.

According to a report by Kyiv Independent, Ihnat said that the strike was larger than the one on Oct. 10 when 84 missiles were fired towards Ukraine.

The first targets are vital infrastructural facilities. But regrettably, residential structures are also struck by missiles, he added.

Ihnat said that air defence had shot down some of the missiles, but he did not say how many.

On the afternoon of November 15, explosions were recorded in at least 11 out of the 24 Ukrainian oblasts.

In order to stabilise the operation of the electrical system, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo has implemented emergency power cuts in all areas of the country, including Kyiv.