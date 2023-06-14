Ukrainian President’s top aide Yermak speaks to NSA Doval; seeks India’s support

New Delhi: The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has briefed NSA Ajit Doval on the current situation in his country in view of the continuing Russian offensive and sought India’s support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

In a statement, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said on Wednesday that Yermak, in his phone conversation with Doval, discussed preparations for a ‘Global Peace Summit’ besides pitching for consolidation of global support for the Ukrainian peace plan.

The phone conversation came over three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zelenskyy held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. In the meeting, Modi had conveyed to the Ukrainian President that India will do everything possible to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

“The main topic of the conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points,” the statement issued on Wednesday said.

“In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event,” it said.

It said the recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian peace formula is more relevant than ever for both Ukraine and the whole world.

“We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it,” the head of the presidential office noted.

The statement said Yermak briefed Doval in detail on the current situation on the “frontline” as well as on “Russia’s ongoing missile and drone” attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.

It claimed Yermak discussed with Doval coordination for the “implementation of the agreements reached by Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his participation in the G7 Summit.”

Yermak also raised the blowing up of the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro river last week and called on India to join the international community in its efforts to eliminate the consequences of this “man-made disaster”, the statement said.

“This is one of the largest modern crimes of ecocide. The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster,” it said.