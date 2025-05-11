Ukrainian prez welcomes Russian overtures, but says ceasefire must come before peace talks

Putin in remarks to the media overnight effectively rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 instead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (right)

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is pleased to see that Russia is finally engaging with finding an end to the war, but there must be a ceasefire before peace talks can start.

Calling it a “positive sign,” he said that “the entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in remarks to the media overnight effectively rejected the ceasefire proposal and proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 instead.

