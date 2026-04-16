Ulema dissapointed over Davanagere bypoll, minority representation

Bengaluru: A representative body of Ulema (Islamic religious scholars) in Karnataka on Thursday, April 16, expressed dissatisfaction over recent political developments surrounding the Davanagere Assembly by-election and raised concerns about the representation of the minority community.

The statement came after MLC Naseer Ahmed was removed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary, while another MLC, Abdul Jabbar, was expelled from the party days after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, accepted his resignation as the party’s minority cell chief in the state.

The CM is said to have reprimanded Housing, Minority Welfare, and Waqf Minister, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, for not campaigning in the Davanagere Assembly by-election, where the party fielded Samarth Shamanur, the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: “Congress should have given Davanagere South constituency ticket to minority candidate, not to third generation of the same family”, says Ulama of Karnataka, Iftikar Khasim, Karnataka Muslim leader on reported unrest over ticket allocation for the state's… pic.twitter.com/9KML4Mc4po — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026

Muslims, who form a substantial portion of the population in the Davanagere South constituency, had demanded that the party field a candidate from their community. Many Muslim leaders were dissatisfied with the Congress for rejecting their demand.

‘Our requests repeatedly ignored’

The Ulema stated that they had met Siddaramaiah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 20, and later met party general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala at Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad’s office regarding the issue.

During these meetings, the Ulema urged the party leadership to consider a candidate from the minority community for the Davanagere South by-election.

They said that after detailed deliberations, Surjewala assured them that he would discuss the matter with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and the party high command, and that a minority candidate would be accommodated for the Davanagere South by-election.

The body stated that the announcement of Samarth as the official candidate caused disappointment within the Muslim community. They alleged that their repeated requests were ignored.

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“We were shocked when the grandson of late Sri Shamanur Shivashankarappa was announced as the official Congress candidate. This decision caused widespread disappointment and shock within the entire Muslim community, as our repeated requests were ignored,” the religious body said.

Further dissapointed with removal of Congress leader Naseer Ahmed

The Ulema added that the disappointment was compounded by the removal of senior Congress leader Naseer Ahmed as political secretary to the CM within days of the by-election, even before the results were announced.

“Historically, Muslim support has been crucial in enabling Congress to rise to power. This shows that we do have options and are not prepared to accept repeated humiliation and disrespect towards the Muslim community and its religious and political leaders,” they said.

The religious body also stated that the removal of Naseer Ahmed and the resignation of Abdul Jabbar have sent disturbing signals to the Muslim community.

“These actions reflect indifference and disregard towards the legitimate aspirations of marginalised sections,” they alleged.

“The entire Muslim community—at every level in Karnataka and across the country — has expressed deep displeasure and anguish over the actions of Siddaramaiah and the Congress party high command towards Muslims,” the Ulema body said.

It also noted that several issues mentioned in the Congress election manifesto, including reservation for Muslims, the Anti-Conversion Bill, and the hijab issue, remain unaddressed even after nearly three years in office.

“However, even after completing almost three years in office, several key issues mentioned in the Congress election manifesto—such as reservation for Muslims, the Anti-Conversion Bill, and the hijab issue—remain unaddressed,” it added.