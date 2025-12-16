While usually associated with summers, true ice cream lovers know that winter is the best time to relish a scoop. The cooler weather slows everything down, the streets, the crowds, and even the way dessert is enjoyed, making each bite feel more indulgent and intentional. In Hyderabad, where winters are gentle rather than harsh, ice cream turns into a comfort treat rather than a quick fix for the heat. From after-dinner sundaes to late-evening dessert walks, the city offers plenty of spots where ice cream feels just right this season.

This ultimate ice cream guide by Siasat.com takes you through Hyderabad’s must-try parlours and creameries, celebrating flavours, textures and experiences that prove some cravings are truly seasonless.

For nostalgia seekers

Any ice cream trail in Hyderabad must begin with its classics, places that have quietly shaped the city’s dessert culture over decades. Tucked inside the historic Moazzam Jahi Market, Famous Ice Cream is more than just a parlour, it is a ritual. Known for its hand-churned ice creams, it draws generations of patrons who return for the familiarity as much as the flavour. When here, do try their fruit-forward ice creams like mango, musk melon and custard apple.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Equally rooted in memory is Bilal Ice Cream Parlour, a long-standing favourite in Moazzam Jahi Market. Its consistent flavours and unfussy charm have earned it a loyal following. Classic options such as rose petal, anjeer badam, paan and blackcurrant are must-tries.

Then there is Softy Den, a name that instantly sparks childhood nostalgia for many Hyderabadis. Known for its soft serves and quick dessert fixes, some of its most popular flavours are Rainbow, Choco Choco Dip, Mango Fantasy, Miss Africa, Chocolate Overload, and Fruit Punch.

For indulgent scoops

Winter evenings call for decadence, and Hyderabad’s indulgent ice cream parlours know how to deliver. Cream Stone is all about excess done right, with heavy, custom-built sundaes layered with brownies, nuts, sauces and rich ice cream. Pick anything off their menu, and you are guaranteed to get a sugar rush.

At Polar Bear Ice Creams, indulgence comes in familiar, crowd-pleasing forms. Known for its generously layered creations, it’s a go-to for chocolate-heavy desserts. Do try the Chocozilla Sundae, and their fruit sundaes.

Adding a nostalgic touch to indulgence is Basheerbagh’s Ohri’s Eatmor, where sundaes are unapologetically grand and meant for sharing. When you are here, be sure to try the famous Titanic sundae, the Awful Awful sundae, and an Ohri’s special.

For art seekers

For those who seek craftsmanship in every scoop, Hyderabad’s artisanal ice cream and gelato spots offer refined flavours and textures.

At Milano Ice Cream in Jubilee Hills, gelato takes centre stage with fresh, rich flavours and unique options that go beyond the usual. Try their Hazelnut Delight or Nutella gelato, or fruit sorbets in unique rose-shapes.

Just a short distance away is Van Lavino’s gelato spot in RMZ Nexity. When you are here, you have to try their Salted Pistachio gelato with a warm cookie base.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

At Toopa Ice-creamery in Jubilee Hills, the focus is on inventive, Korean-inspired gelatos and rich flavour combinations. Recently opened, the ice cream parlour is already making waves for its Salted caramel, Parle G, Tiramisu and Pistachio flavours.

Down in Abids, Elysium Creamery is a cosy stop for classic, artisanal and handmade scoops. They are most famous for their seasonal menus, and right now, strawberry is all the craze.

For the softies

For a lighter, playful end to your ice cream trail, Hyderabad’s soft serve spots offer swirls of creamy delight that are perfect for a post-meal treat. Vindour in Madhapur is known for its rich, airy texture and European-style flavours. Pistazel and Choco Vanilla Twist are must-tries here.

Shugar Boo in Jubilee Hills adds a fun twist with vibrant, freshly churned options. The hazelnut, bubblegum and salted caramel soft serves are the most-loved here.

Tai Tai Creamery in Jubilee Hills & Sainikpuri turns soft serve into a whimsical experience by pairing it with warm, fish-shaped taiyaki waffles. For a unique experience, try the matcha or cereal-milk swirl, a playful treat that’s visually delightful and rich in flavour.

Two Folks in Himayatnagar offers simple yet satisfying soft serves with creative touches. Do try their unique crofty (croissant softy) and wofty (waffle softy) in flavours like Salted Caramel and Belgian Chocolate.

Which of these spots have you tried? Comment below.