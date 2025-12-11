Umar Khalid granted interim bail for 14 days to attend sister’s wedding

Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday, December 11, granted student activist Umar Khalid interim bail for 14 days to attend his sister’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai stated that Khalid’s bail will pertain from December 16 to December 29. He has been instructed not to use any social media and to strictly meet his family, relatives, and friends only.

“Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16.12.2025 to 29.12.2025,” the court said.

It stated that the applicant must submit a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of the same amount and follow a set of conditions whilst on interim bail.

The court added, “He shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place.”

He was also ordered not to contact any witnesses or persons in connection with the case he is registered under.

The court directed Khalid to surrender before the prison authorities on the evening of December 29.

Khalid was accused of the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi communal riots and was booked under the Unlawful Acts Prevention Act (UAPA). He has been lodged in Tihar jail for over five years without a trial.

His general pleas have repeatedly been rejected over the years.