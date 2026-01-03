Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail plea: SC to pronounce verdict on Jan 5

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Monday, January 5, regarding the bail pleas of jailed activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the 2020 North East Delhi riots conspiracy case.

These activists have been serving jail terms without a trial since September 2020, under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the riots that claimed over 40 Muslim lives, more than 700 injuries, and left several homeless.

The Delhi Police have accused Khalid, Imam and others, including Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab, of “instigating the riots and orchestrating violence,” while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The apex court had earlier reserved its verdict in December last year.

The Delhi Police has consistently opposed the bail pleas, stating the 2020 riots were not something spontaneous, but an “orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed” attack on India’s sovereignty.