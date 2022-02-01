Umar Riaz all set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 concluded on January 30, Sunday and reality show fans and audience are already waiting for their other daily dose of entertainment from the television. And now, we have learnt that the viewers will not have to wait for long as another popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is already in the works.

The buzz around KKK 12 started picking up social media soon after Bigg Boss 15 ended last week. Twitter is full of discussions about which celebrity they want to see in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show.

Earlier, we have informed you that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal is reportedly prepping up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. If the grapevine turns out to be true then Simba is going to be the first confirmed contestant of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

And now, we have got our hands on another interesting update on KKK 12. Umar Riaz, who was BB 15’s one of the much-hyped and loved contestants, might take part in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In one of the videos, that is surfacing online, Umar is seen interacting with paparazzi. When the shutterbugs ask Umar about his plans of taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the doctor said, “Abhi toh call aaya nahi hai, agar aaya toh baat karenge. Mujhe pasand hai woh show, mauka mila toh zaroor karunga. (I not approached by the makers, if I get a call then I will think about it. I like the show very much, I’ll participate if I get a chance).

His fans are expressing their wish to wish Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. An official announcement on KKK 12 is still awaited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was first launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV and it got shifted to Colors TV and was relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008. The format of the show sees a set of challenging tasks that the contestants have to perform in order to get to the next level.

Do you want to see Umar Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? If not, which celebrity according to you should take part in the show’s upcoming season?