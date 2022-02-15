Umar Riaz to romance Jasmin Bhasin in Dubai!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz is currently enjoying his popularity that skyrocketed post his stint in the Salman Khan’s reality show. He was one of the most-loved contestants on BB 15. His ‘unfair’ elimination from the show left his fans heartbroken. Umar enjoys a massive fanbase on social media who leave no stone unturned to make their icon trend on Twitter.

Ever since he came out of Bigg Boss 15 house, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project soon. And finally, the wait is over!

According to latest reports, Umar Riaz is all set to share screen with Bigg Boss 13 fame Jasmin Bhasin in a music video. It is reportedly being shot in Dubai and the duo has already headed to their shooting destination.

More details about the project are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz on Monday dropped a few droolworthy photos on Instagram setting the social media on fire. In the pictures, Umar can be seen posing infront a swanky vintage car. “Everything will come to you at the perfect time,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin has switched to doing music video and digital projects. She will be next seen a Punjabi feature film.