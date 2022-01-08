Umar Riaz’s total earnings from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: One of the strongest, popular and much-hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz got eliminated from the show. His eviction came as a punishment to him over his physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal. This shocking twist has left thousands of his fans in anger who have been slamming the makers for their ‘unfair’ decision.

It is to be noted that Umar Riaz has won several polls and votes on social media. He also won the Ticket To Finale last week and was even a VIP member of the house. Despite all this, Umar is now out of the house.

Umar Riaz’s Bigg Boss 15 remuneration

Meanwhile, let’s have a quick look at how much the makers have paid Umar for his stint on the show. Earlier, we have informed you that the doctor reportedly got paid Rs 3 lakh per week, or over Rs 40 thousand per day. This means, for his stay inside BB 15 house for nearly 14 weeks, he got a hefty paycheque of Rs 42 lakhs (approx.)

Post Umar Riaz’s eviction, the 9 contestants who are currently battling inside Bigg Boss 15 are — Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal.

The family week is all set to commence from today. Not their family members but a total of 8 popular TV personalities will be entering the show to support their favourite contestant. It remains to see how tables will turn further in Bigg Boss 15.