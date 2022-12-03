Umran Malik to replace Shami for Bangladesh ODIs

New Delhi: Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh, starting Sunday, due to a hand injury, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

It has been learnt that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where the Indian team made a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong from December 14.

“Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury that he sustained after resuming training post T20 World Cup in Australia. He has been asked to report at the NCA and has not travelled with the team on December 1,” a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The extent of Shami’s injury is not known yet.

The 33-year-old Bengal speedster is an integral part of India’s ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if Shami misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

“Shami’s absence from three ODI games is definitely a factor but bigger worry is his likely absence from Tests where he is supposed to spearhead the attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence,” said the source.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

Young Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik will replace veteran Mohammed Shami in the ODI squad for the tour of Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement via a statement on Saturday.

“Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series,” said the statement from BCCI.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement,” added the statement.

Umran recently made his ODI debut in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, which India lost 1-0.

In two matches, which included one rain-affected game, Umran took three wickets at an average of 32.33 and an economy of 6.46. He took 2/66 on his ODI debut.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.

The two-match Test series will start on December 14 and the second Test will take place on December 19.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.