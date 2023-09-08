UN calls on Israel to investigate strip-searching of 5 Palestinian women

Israeli soldiers threatened to unleash K-9 dogs if the women did not strip in front of the children.

UN calls on Israel to investigate forced-strip of 5 Palestinian women
UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq

United Nations called on the Israeli authorities to conduct an investigation into the forced stripping of five Palestinian women by the soldiers in the city of Hebron during a raid on a residential building.

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press conference on Wednesday, September 6, “We will stand against any form of collective punishment.”

Haq added, “The incident of Israeli female soldiers forcing 5 Palestinian women to undergo body searches while they were naked under the threat of dogs must be carefully investigated.”

On Tuesday, September 5, Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, B’Tselem, released a report detailing the incident that Israeli female soldiers forced four women and a girl to strip naked in front of their children during a night raid on their homes on July 10.

Israeli soldiers threatened to unleash K-9 dogs if the women did not strip in front of the children.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as a heinous crime against five Palestinian women.

OIC urged international bodies to exert pressure on Israel to put an end to its daily violations of human rights in Palestine and to take legal measures with the competent international authorities.

