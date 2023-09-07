Financial fraud: Saudi Arabia sentences 11 Pakistanis to 7-year jail term

As per a report by the Arabic daily Okaz, the accused used the personal information they obtained to access their victims' accounts and withdraw money.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 4:18 pm IST
Saudi Arabia sentences 11 Pakistanis to 7-year-jail each for financial fraud
Representative Image

Riyadh: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced eleven Pakistani expatriates to seven years in prison after convicting them of financial fraud, local media reported.

An investigation by the financial fraud wing of the public prosecution revealed that the criminals sent text messages and phone calls to potential victims and told them to update their bank details.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for drinking Zamzam water

As per a report by the Arabic daily Okaz, the accused used the personal information they obtained to access their victims’ accounts and withdraw money.

MS Education Academy

They will be deported after they serve their sentence.

The public prosecutor announced that he would work to protect residents’ finances from criminals and prosecute all those involved in this crime.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 4:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button