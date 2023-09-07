Financial fraud: Saudi Arabia sentences 11 Pakistanis to 7-year jail term

Riyadh: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced eleven Pakistani expatriates to seven years in prison after convicting them of financial fraud, local media reported.

An investigation by the financial fraud wing of the public prosecution revealed that the criminals sent text messages and phone calls to potential victims and told them to update their bank details.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Okaz, the accused used the personal information they obtained to access their victims’ accounts and withdraw money.

They will be deported after they serve their sentence.

The public prosecutor announced that he would work to protect residents’ finances from criminals and prosecute all those involved in this crime.