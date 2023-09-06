Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for drinking Zamzam water

Riyadh: Worshippers at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia have been advised to follow a set of guidelines when drinking Zamzam water from containers.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has revealed the importance of altruism and patience while drinking the holy water.

Here are the guidelines

Dispose of cups after drinking in the designated places and avoid spilling water on the floor to help keep the place clean.

Give priority to elderly people.

Show respect and consideration towards others by avoiding pushing or rushing.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims who drink it with the belief to strengthen overall wellbeing.