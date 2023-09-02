Saudi Arabia: Worshippers banned from carrying luggage in Prophet’s Mosque

Small bags can be kept in lockers available outside the mosque courtyards.

Updated: 2nd September 2023 6:05 pm IST
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that worshippers are not allowed to carry their luggage inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah issued guidelines for safeguarding luggage to ensure a safe and organised visit to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry said small bags are banned inside the prayer areas of the mosque in Madinah, but can be kept in lockers available outside its premises.

At the same time, the ministry added, large items may not be allowed inside the mosque or in its courtyards. Nor can they be kept in external lockers.

After performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque, the holiest Islamic site in Makkah, many pilgrims flock to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi Arabia expects about 10 million Muslim pilgrims to fly into the country during the current season to perform Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

