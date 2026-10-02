UN chief Guterres concerned over flydubai cockpit incident

The flydubai flight carrying 174 people landed safely in Tabuk after an altercation in the cockpit.

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Secretary-General António Guterres
UN Secretary-General António Guterres at 81st session of UNGA

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over an incident aboard a flydubai flight in which an Indian pilot sustained serious injuries while foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash the aircraft.

The Dubai to Tel Aviv flight, carrying 174 people, including 27 children, made an emergency landing at Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following an altercation in the cockpit.

The co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Guterres is deeply concerned by the serious incident involving a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight and is relieved that tragedy was averted, a statement issued by the Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said September 30.

Guterres strongly condemns any act that places at risk civilian lives and the safety of civil aviation, the statement said, adding that the UN chief is grateful to all the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of all passengers and for conducting their investigation.

“We will continue to monitor all developments related to this incident,” the statement said.

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The UAE on Thursday, October 1, said it has opened an investigation and is “closely following” the incident.

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured but fought off his co-pilot, who was arrested after the aircraft landed.

India on Thursday said it is keeping a close tab on the health of Machchhar, who was shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care and recovery after receiving initial medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk.

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