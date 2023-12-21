UN chief lauds late Kuwaiti Emir as champion of preventive diplomacy

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Kuwait’s ruling Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died last week at the age of 86.

Sheikh Nawaf dedicated his life to the people of Kuwait. For nearly six decades, on the domestic and global stages, he served at the highest levels of government, across a diverse range of ministerial positions. Far beyond Kuwait’s borders, he was a respected statesman, Guterres told a UN General Assembly plenary meeting on Wednesday dedicated to the memory of the late Emir.

“He was a determined champion of preventive diplomacy — an approach that helped define Kuwait’s role across the Gulf region and around the world. He was a steadfast voice of regional and global stability, peace and multilateralism — the very values and goals that give life to this chamber (of the General Assembly),” he said.

“He was a generous humanitarian, helping to ease human suffering and mobilise support for millions of people in need around the region and the world. And his personal commitment to collective solutions to forge peace remains an inspiration,” the UN Chief added.

Sheikh Nawaf was seen as an Emir of wisdom, forgiveness and peace — qualities that are in tragically short supply, said Guterres.

“As we look around the world today, we see a planet in turmoil. Conflicts, climate catastrophe, mistrust, inequalities and injustice are driving people, countries and entire regions apart. As we honour the memory of Sheikh Nawaf today, let us also remember our own obligations … to the principles for which he stood: to be wise in our decisions and actions, recognising the impact they have on the world around us, and on future generations; to be forgiving of one another, accepting of our differences, understanding of one another’s points of view, and respectful of every person’s worth; and to be willing to collaborate and compromise to forge a world of peace that our children deserve. This is our solemn responsibility, and one that Sheikh Nawaf clearly demonstrated through his words and his actions.”

The UN Chief extended his condolences to the late Emir’s family and the government and people of Kuwait, Xinhua news agency reported.

He extended his best wishes to the late Emir’s brother Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has taken over the leadership of Kuwait.

Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations’ willingness to continue its strong partnership and friendship with Kuwait.