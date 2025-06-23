UN chief warns of ‘rathole of retaliation’ after US strikes on Iran

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of “a rathole of retaliation” in the wake of US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling, Guterres told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

“From the outset of the (Israeli-Iranian) crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East. The people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction. And yet, we now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation,” he warned.

To avoid further escalation, diplomacy must prevail, civilians must be protected, and safe maritime navigation must be guaranteed, Guterres said.

“We must act — immediately and decisively — to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear program,” he urged.

Guterres called for a credible, comprehensive and verifiable solution to restore trust, including inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the Non-Proliferation Treaty is a cornerstone of international peace and security, adding that Iran must fully respect it.

All member states, he said, must act in accordance with their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law, including international humanitarian law.

“The United Nations stands ready to support any and all efforts toward a peaceful resolution. But peace cannot be imposed, it must be chosen,” said Guterres.

“We face a stark choice. One path leads to wider war, deeper human suffering, and serious damage to the international order. The other leads to de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue. We know which path is right.”

He also urged the Security Council and all UN member states to act with reason, restraint and urgency for peace.