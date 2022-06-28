UN cuts Yemen food rations due to funding gap, Ukraine crisis

The United Nations World Food Program on Sunday said that it has further cut the ration to Yemen due to a shortage of funding and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

This move by the organisation is likely to worsen the crisis in Yemen. As of now, the World Food Program delivers food to 13 million people in the war-ravaged middle eastern nation. It is to be noted that Yemen is heavily reliant on imports to meet its food requirements.

The Yemen wing of the WFP, took to Twitter to share the news and said, “Note to media: critical funding gaps, global inflation and the knock-on effects of the war in #Ukraine have forced @WFP in #Yemen to make some extremely tough decisions about the support we provide to our beneficiaries. #Yemencantwait”

Challenges posed to Yemen due to war

The war in Yemen has led to nearly 377,000 deaths as per a UN estimate in 2021 and wrecked havoc in the country, leaving people devastated.

A report by the UN’s WFP in June stated more than seven million people are in an emergency food insecurity situation. Over two million children under the age of five are facing malnutrition. Around 160,000 people are facing an acute famine crisis.

Meanwhile, the number of people living in near-famine conditions in the country is expected to reach seven million in the second half of 2022, from around five million.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused disruption to global wheat supplies, deepening Yemen’s hunger crisis and increasing food prices, which had already doubled in just two years in parts of the country.