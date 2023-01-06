Unable to repay debts, family of 3 commit suicide in Kerala

The three victims Rameshan, his 46-year-old wife Sulajakumari and their 23-year-old daughter Reshma -- had locked themselves up in a room in at their house in Kadinamkulam in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 6th January 2023 12:50 pm IST
Unable to repay debts, family of 3 commit suicide in Kerala
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: Unable to repay debts, three members of a family in Kerala committed suicide on Friday by setting themselves on fire.

Despite his best efforts, the 48-year-old Rameshan failed to make the payments.

Rameshan had worked in a Middle East country and returned to Kerala on Wednesday.

The three victims Rameshan, his 46-year-old wife Sulajakumari and their 23-year-old daughter Reshma — had locked themselves up in a room in at their house in Kadinamkulam in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read
Kerala Governor’s nod to all Bills, save one removing him as Chancellor

The neighbours heard sounds of screaming from the house and tried to break open the door to the room but to no avail.

Rameshan’s aged in-laws, who also live in the same house, were unhurt.

His father-in-law said the family took this extreme step due to harassment from those who Rameshan had borrowed money from.

The police is understood to have recovered a suicide note and a case of unnatural death has been registered. A probe in also underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kerala updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button