Unauthorized church built in tribal hamlet in Karnataka; over 40 detained

Madikeri: Tension prevailed in Heruru tribal hamlet under Nakur Shirangala Gram Panchayat limits near Suntikoppa after police detained more than 40 persons from Tamil Nadu in connection with the alleged inauguration of an unauthorised church constructed without official permission.

The incident came to light when locals objected to the inauguration programme held inside the tribal settlement and alerted police and panchayat officials. A group of villagers intervened, stopped the event, and questioned the gathering of visitors who had reportedly arrived in five to six vehicles from Tamil Nadu.

Following the alert, officials including Kushalnagar Circle Inspector Pradeep, police officers from Suntikoppa and Kushalnagar stations, Nakkur Shirangala Gram Panchayat administrator Srikanth and PDO Asma visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

During the visit, authorities found that the structure had been built without obtaining permission from the Gram Panchayat or other local bodies. The situation led to heated arguments between local residents and members of the visiting group. Some of the tribal residents claimed they were simply engaged in prayer activities of their choice.

Police later detained all individuals who had arrived from Tamil Nadu along with their vehicles and shifted them to the station for questioning. Officials are verifying the legality of the construction and the nature of activities being conducted inside the structure.

BJP leader alleges conversion activities at church

Local BJP leader Heruru Chandrashekar alleged that conversion-related activities were taking place in the tribal hamlet and claimed that the church had been built illegally on government land. He expressed concern over outsiders allegedly participating in religious gatherings within the settlement.

Former Gram Panchayat president Jagannath also alleged misuse of welfare benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes and demanded strict action from the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, local organisations have urged authorities to investigate whether any conversion activities are being carried out and to ensure compliance with land and construction regulations. Police have confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway to determine whether any legal violations have occurred and whether prior permissions were bypassed in the construction of the structure.