Unaware of infant’s health, says Hyderabad Police on challan row

Hyderabad: In response to an incident that took place in the city on Tuesday wherein a three-month-old baby died as traffic police stopped a car due to non-payment of challans worth Rs 1100, Rachakonda police said on Thursday that the allegations were “baseless.”

On Tuesday, A cab driver taking the couple and their baby to the hospital were stopped by the traffic police over a challan worth Rs 1000. The police allegedly did not let go of the driver until the dues were cleared. However, upon reaching the hospital, the baby was pronounced dead.

In a statement, the Rachakonda police commissioner said that a detailed enquiry into the matter revealed that the baby boy, named Revanth, had a congenital disease and had been suffering from a high fever since Monday.

The police also detailed the family health history of the baby, in which infant death is recurring. They said that the driver of the cab, Sai had reached the Vangapally X Roads where the local Sub Inspector Raju noticed that he was driving without wearing a seatbelt and fined him an amount of Rs 100.

The SI noticed that there were other unpaid challans worth Rs 1000 on the vehicle, and directed the driver to clear them before leaving. The entire process took 7-10 minutes, say the police.

They further added that the baby’s mother and grandmother were present in the car and did not inform the police that they were heading to the hospital.

“The police department is regretful, the death of the boy is very painful,” said the police.