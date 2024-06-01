Uncertainty looms over Sonia’s visit to Telangana for formation day fete

Hyderabad: After the state government invited Sonia Gandhi to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday as the chief guest, uncertainty looms over her participation. As of Saturday evening, there was no confirmation from Sonia Gandhi about her schedule for the visit.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held an interaction with media persons at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday afternoon. When asked whether Gandhi was attending Sunday’s events, he was not quite sure. He said that even if she is unable to attend the event due to health issues, she will definitely send a video message which would be played at the event.

On the controversy surrounding the changes to Telangana’s state emblem, he said that BRS was stirring discontent about the issue only because its leaders didn’t want to see Telangana martyrs’ sthupa (memorial) in the emblem as BRS chief’s family wanted to claim all the credit for the movement and the formation of the state.

He said that deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was heading the sub-committee on the changes to the state emblem. Only after putting the issue in the public domain and after discussing it in the assembly a decision would be taken on the changes to the state emblem, he said.

On the phone tapping issue, he said that he hasn’t reviewed the case with the officials, just like he couldn’t review certain important issues due to the election code being in effect. Once the code ends, he said that he will conduct reviews on various matters.