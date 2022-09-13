Under an oak tree back in town

13th September 2022
Mohammad Ali Baig’s bio play ‘Under an Oak Tree’ continues to draw a full house audience ever since it premiered in London’s Lord Mountbatten Hall four years ago followed by shows in Dubai and Singapore and every major theatre festival across the country. This acclaimed Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation production written by Noor Baig and produced by Begum Razia Baig is being staged at the majestic Falaknuma Palace on Friday, 16th September at 7.30 pm.

The hour-long play is about a boy’s journey discovering his father’s legacy through the craft of theatre.

Directed by and starring celebrated stage and screen actor Mohammad Ali Baig, it features on stage veterans Rashmi Seth and Vijay Prasad. Baig fresh from his success with Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix series ‘She’ (second season) and Vikram’s magnus opus ‘Cobra’ is set to enthrall Hyderabadi audiences with this slick play.

