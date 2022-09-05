Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide: Sisodia

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th September 2022 4:12 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI08_27_2022_000113B)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

“A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,” Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

“I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don’t destroy families of your officers,” he added.

He also asked Modi if ‘Operation Lotus’ is the only work that Centre has.

