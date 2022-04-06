Admissions open for undergraduate courses in MANUU

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 6th April 2022
Hyderabad: Admissions into Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) undergraduate programs for regular courses through CUET-2022 have started.

According to the MANUU registrar, Prof. Ishtiaq Ahmed, the National testing agency (NTA) is conducting the common entrance test for all central universities including MANUU. This test will be taken in  Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The aspirants can submit their applications for the common entrance test website by May 5.

The detailed Prospectus for UG programs is available on MANUU’s website (click here).

