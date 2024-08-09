Underground sounds heard in parts of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the people of Wayanad are slowly recovering from the devastating July 30 landslides that left 413 people dead and 152 still missing, there was tension and fear in certain areas of Wayanad, Palakkad, and Kozhikode after locals heard sounds coming from under the ground on Friday, though seismic experts have ruled out any cause for worry.

The sounds were heard at around 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

At Ambalavayal in Wayanad, villagers and schoolchildren felt the sound and tremors and ran out onto the roads.

Similar incidents were reported at Kuduerinji in Kozhikode district. These two places are located within a radius of 50 sq km.

Likewise, in Palakkad district, a tremor was felt around the same time.

Also Read Kerala HC takes suo moto cognizance on Wayanad landslides

With the TV channels taking it up in a big way, the National Centre for Seismology, after their investigation into what happened, ruled that it was not an earthquake and there was nothing to be concerned about.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority ruled out an earthquake after their preliminary studies and said they would study what happened in detail.

The Geological Survey of India officials also ruled out an earthquake.

A retired seismic expert pointed out that these could be just natural movements of the earth. There have been instances in the past when such a phenomenon happened in and around the area where a landslide had taken place.

Many residents in these areas have said they experienced the windows rattling.

“A sound was heard, and a few experts have done a preliminary study and have said there is nothing to be worried about,” said a local self-government official.