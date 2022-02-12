Underprivileged student from Nalgonda selected for IAF pilot training

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 12th February 2022 2:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: The adage says: where there is will there is a way. This has been vindicated by the selection of Ashok Sai of Telangana Welfare Residential Sainik School Rukmapur, Karimnagar for the training of National Defence Academy’s air force fighter pilot training. 

Ashok whose father is physically challenged has cracked UPSC and the Ministry of Defence’s service selection Board’s exams.  Now he will be trained in National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, Pune. 

Ashok proved that poverty does not hinder one’s way to reach heights in life.  The Telangana Minister of Welfare K Ishwar congratulated the student.  “His selection for officer cadre in the Indian Airforce is a matter of honour,” the minister said. 

The selection in NDA is not an easy task.  The process takes five days to test the physical, psychological and mental capabilities of the candidates.  Lakhs of candidates attempt the written exam and only 0.1 % are selected

