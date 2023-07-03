Unemployed engineer takes lives of mother and toddler nephew in Bihar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd July 2023 10:55 pm IST
Patna: In a shocking incident, an unemployed engineer killed his mother and three-year-old nephew in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Mathia locality in the city. He recently lost his job and was unemployed since then. The police said he often got into quarrel with his mother and younger brother.

“Manoj was involved in a quarrel with his mother and brother over money. On Monday, his mother Janki Devi (62) had gone for puja along with her three-year-old grandson Rishabh. Manoj followed them and landed multiple blows on his mother with an iron rod until she died,” said Manish Kumar, SP of Buxar.

The accused also threw Rishabh from a rooftop, who died on the spot. Manoj later tried to kill his younger brother and his wife too, but failed as they locked the door of the house.

When local residents learnt about the incident, they reached the spot and overpowered Manoj.

“The accused has confessed to his crime. We have arrested him for the double-murder,” Kumar said.

