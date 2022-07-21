Unemployment biggest challenge before governments: KTR

Hyderabad: The minister for IT and Industry KTR on Wednesday said that the biggest challenge for the governments is to provide jobs to unemployed youths.

The unemployment rate could be decreased by providing jobs to the unemployed youths in Government departments and private sectors.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi Indian Chamber of Commerce and industry. He was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating a business felicitation Centre and model career center being set up under the aegis of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and industry.

KTR said that providing jobs is a challenge for US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister KCR. Every year lakhs of students complete their education and it’s a big challenge for the government to provide jobs in keeping with their qualifications.

The minister said that government jobs are limited and hence the youth must engage themselves in self-employment. He said that the Telangana government had made many programs and the approval for setting up industry is being given within 15 days under the TSi -ss scheme.

Regarding the communal and caste polarization in the country, KTR said, “Everyone worships his own God and the fact is that God has created all the human beings with equality and everyone has red color blood in their veins. There are only two groups: rich people and poor people. Even among Dalits, there is the issue of rich people and poor people.”