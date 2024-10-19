Unexpected contestant gets evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: The weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are among the most awaited among views as they are always filled with suspense, as fans eagerly anticipate the elimination and see which contestant’s journey will come to an end. This week nine contestants found themselves in the danger zone.

The contestants who got nominated include —

Prerana

Hariteja

Nabeel Afridi

Naga Manikanta

Gautham

Tasty Teja

Nikhil

Prithviraj

Yashmi

With a mixed bag of performances and voting trends throughout the week, fans speculated that Tasty Teja or Hariteja might be the ones to bid farewell, as both trailed in votes for most of the week.

Prithviraj Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

However, the makers of the show threw a surprising twist, eliminating Prithviraj instead. Yes, you read that right! Despite not being a front-runner for elimination, Prithviraj has been ousted from the house. The shooting for the episode is currently underway, and his eviction will be showcased in the Sunday episode, leaving fans in shock.

This unexpected elimination has raised eyebrows, with many suggesting that the show’s makers may have wanted to give wildcard entries Tasty Teja and Hariteja a chance to stay in the game a little longer.

Was Prithviraj’s elimination fair, or is this just another example of Bigg Boss’s dramatic twists keeping fans on edge? What do you think?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.