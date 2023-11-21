Unexpected turn: Watch Congress leader Jagga Reddy manage traffic

A video of Jagga Reddy emerged on social media, depicting him waving at commuters on a bustling road, apparently organising traffic as part of his campaign activities

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 10:10 pm IST
Jagga Reddy
Congress Sangareddy candidtate T Jagga Reddy waving to the commuters in the middle of the traffic

Hyderabad: Back in 2019, Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy had raised concerns about the city’s traffic issues and excessive honking. Fast forward to 2023, now running as a Congress candidate from Sangareddy district, the senior leader found himself at a road junction in Sangareddy, seemingly managing the traffic amidst the amusement and confusion of commuters, while a befuddled police officer looked on.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A video of Jagga Reddy emerged on social media, depicting him waving at commuters on a bustling road, apparently organising traffic as part of his campaign activities.

In one instance, a biker, in a hurry and uninterested in the political display, attempted a lane change. Yet, when Jagga Reddy noticed, he gestured disapproval at the young man’s choice, sternly directing him to stay on course.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Congress to win 69 to 72 seats in Telangana: Pre-poll survey

However, when two intrigued bikers paused near the junction to greet the Congress leader, disregarding the busy traffic, Jagga Reddy warmly welcomed them with open arms.

The junction momentarily turned into Jagga Reddy’s domain, occasionally prompting commuters to proceed, only to swiftly switch his gestures, leaving everyone both puzzled and entertained.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 10:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button