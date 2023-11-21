Congress to win 69 to 72 seats in Telangana: Pre-poll survey

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly election 2023 inches closer, the Lokpoll pre-poll survey predicted a clear majority for the Indian National Congress (INC) while placing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a distant second.

According to the latest survey, out of the total 119 seats, Congress is likely to secure between 69 to 72 seats. While ruling BRS is expected to win an estimated 36 to 39 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to secure 2 to 3 seats, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to retain 5 to 6 seats.

Here are the most recent numbers from our latest top-up survey for #Telangana, presenting the current figures for the upcoming elections in the Telugu state.



— Lok Poll (@LokPoll) November 21, 2023

According to the Lokpoll survey, Congress is likely to gain over 43-46% of the total vote share.

In contrast, the BRS is projected to secure around 38-41% of the vote share. BJP may get around 7-10% and AIMIM may get 4-6% of the total vote share.

In the 2014 elections, of 119 constituency seats BRS won 63 seats, Congress 21, AIMIM 7, and BJP 5. During the 2018 elections, BRS won 88 Congress 19 AIMIM same 7 and BJP just 1.