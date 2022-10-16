Unfortunate that India fails to win enough medals in sports: CM Gehlot

Jaipur: It is unfortunate that a country like India with around 135 crore population lags behind small countries in winning medals in sports, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday as he announced to hold Urban Olympics in the state from January 26.

“Our country has a population of 135 crore people. We want that our sportspersons get honour and medals in international events. But it is unfortunate that small countries get more medals than us,” Gehlot said addressing Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics at Sawai Man Singh Stadium here.

He said, “There is no dearth of talent among sportspersons present here. With this thought, Rajasthan has started an initiative to search for talent.”

He said it is the aim of his government that sportspersons from the state win medals at national and international level.

He also said the next state budget will be dedicated to the youth and sportspersons. The state government will make efforts that they get more facilities, employment and education, he added.

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said no sportsperson plays to get a job but for the honour of their country, state, village, parents and coach.

He said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has done a lot for sports and sportspersons in the past four years.

He said Rs 40 crore was approved by the government for the Rural Olympics and the state.