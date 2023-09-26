UNHCR sends flood relief supplies to Libya

The UN agency for refugees added that more than 18,355 people affected by the floods have so far received relief items such as hygiene kits, plastic sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps, adding that more help is on the way.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:22 pm IST
Photo: IANS

Tripoli: The UNHCR has said it had sent relief supplies to Libya to aid its response to the deadly floods that swept its eastern region.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In the past two days, the UNHCR has delivered essential medicine to treat more than 10,000 patients at the field hospital in Derna, the city hardest hit by the floods, and given two rub halls and two generators to a hospital and an emergency room of Libya’s Health Ministry to help them better respond to emergencies, according to a UNHCR statement on Monday.

Also Read
UNESCO designates Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve as World Heritage site

The UN agency for refugees added that more than 18,355 people affected by the floods have so far received relief items such as hygiene kits, plastic sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps, adding that more help is on the way, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

On September 10, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya’s largest and worst floods in decades. 

The floods killed thousands of people and caused major infrastructure damage.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button