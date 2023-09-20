UNESCO designates Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve as World Heritage site

Riyadh: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday, September 20, named Saudi Arabia’s Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve as a World Heritage site.

The decision was made through a vote during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in the Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh from September 10 to 25.

This marks the Kingdom’s first UNESCO Natural Heritage Site on the list.

The inscription of the Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve adds to the six other Saudi UNESCo sites:

Al-Ahsa Oasis

Al-Hijr Archaeological Site

At-Turaif District in ad-Dir’iyah

Ḥima Cultural Area

Historic Jeddah

Rock Art in the Hail Region

About Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve

Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve, located in Ar-Rub al-Khali, is renowned for its stunning vistas, diverse wildlife, and eco-tourism opportunities.

Covering an area of ​​more than 12,750 square km, it is the only large sand desert in tropical Asia and the largest continuous sand sea on Earth.

This reserve is a vital habitat for over 120 indigenous plant species and shelters endangered animals like gazelles and the Arabian Oryx.