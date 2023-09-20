Saudi Arabia launches Middle East’s largest startup hub ‘The Garage’

Transforming a former parking structure into a workspace, The Garage offers a space of 28,000 square meters and can accommodate 300 startups.

Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has officially launched ‘The Garage’, the largest startup district in the Middle East located within the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh on Monday, September 18.

Transforming a former parking structure into a workspace, it offers a space of 28,000 square meters and can accommodate 300 startups, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It has 24 conference rooms, an event area for up to 1,000 people, and dedicated workshop spaces.

The transformation work began in April 2022 with a mission to empower startups and has since partnered with industry giants like Google for Startups and the National Center for Information Technology Development.

Currently, the facility houses more than 300 startups and offers a range of programs. These include ‘ACCESS’, ‘The Garage Plus’, The Garage Incubator’, GAIA Startup Accelerator’, ‘MVP Lab’, ‘Antler’, and ‘MVP Lab’.

The Garage has graduated more than 230 startups in 10 program cycles and nurtured 450 startup founders from more than 50 countries, collectively generating revenues exceeding 24.5 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 54,20,40,895).

The startup district hosted more than 40 events, attracting participation from 150 domestic and international startups, and attracting more than 3,500 attendees, including partners, investors, and industry experts.

The facility’s doors are now open to founders willing to join the community and benefit from an ecosystem of partners and innovators.

