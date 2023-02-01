UNICEF calls for protecting Palestine children amid increased violence

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern about the recent escalation of violence, which left many children dead and injured in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, UNICEF stated that since the beginning of 2023, seven Palestinian children have been killed, and many have been injured or affected by the cycle of violence, expressing fear of the current situation in the occupied territories.

UNICEF stressed “the right of all children to enjoy special protection under international human rights law,” and said, “All their rights, including the right to life and protection, must be preserved at all times.”

UNICEF said children continue to pay the highest price for violence.

UNICEF stressed that “violence is never a solution, and all forms of violence against children are unacceptable and this must end.”

In this context, it called on all parties to “stop the escalation, exercise maximum restraint, and refrain from using violence, especially against children, in accordance with international law.”