Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th January 2023 7:42 pm IST
UNICEF warns against educational disaster in Lebanon amid teachers strike
Beirut: The UNICEF has warned against an educational disaster in Lebanon, urging the immediate reopening of public schools to end education disruption.

“Children in Lebanon are experiencing another devastating disruption to their education following the closure of public schools at the beginning of this month,” Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF representative in Lebanon, said in a statement released by the UN agency on Thursday.

“Unless schools reopen without delay, the immediate and long-term impacts on their learning, protection and future prosperity will be insurmountable and hinder prospects for a sustainable recovery from the current economic crisis,” he added.

Beigbeder also urged “the Lebanese government to prioritise long-term solutions through the 2023 country budget and take steps to support teachers with an income which provides dignity and so that children can access quality, safe and inclusive education,” as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Lebanon’s public school teachers started a strike earlier this month to protest at devalued salaries and the dire work conditions since the start of Lebanon’s economic crisis in 2019.

