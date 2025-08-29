Unidentified man found dead at Gymkhana Grounds in Begumpet

Hyderabad: An unidentified body of a man estimated to be in his 50s was discovered early Friday morning, August 29, at the Gymkhana Grounds in Begumpet, prompting the locals to call the police.

According to authorities, the police received a call from residents at around 6:30 am after the body was spotted lying in the grounds. With signs of suicide but no certainty as to when or how it happened, the police are yet to find more details.

The deceased was not carrying any form of identification, and efforts are underway to determine his identity. The body has been transferred to Gandhi Hospital for further examination.

“The cause and time of death remain uncertain at this stage,” said Sector 4 in charge, P Goutami Reddy. “We have sent him to Gandhi Hospital tagging him as unknown,” he added.

As of now, the case remains open, as the authorities are continuing their efforts to uncover more details.