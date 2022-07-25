Man threatens to kill Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, gets arrested

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unidentified person on social media. According to reports, a case has been registered against the person.

Hours after the complaint, Mumbai Police arrested the accused who has been identified as Manvinder Singh. He is said to be a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina Kaif. He wanted to marry the actress and that is why, for the last few months, he was constantly troubling her on social media. He used to post edited videos and pictures of him with Katrina on Instagram. Check them here.

Earlier today, ANI tweeted, “Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening & posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife & threatening her: Mumbai Police.”

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police



More details about the case are still awaited.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Bollywood’s highly-anticipated Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan’s. She also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand has, Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Govinda Naam Mera.