Uniform to be mandatory for taxi drivers in Saudi Arabia

Published: 22nd May 2022
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced implementation of the uniform dress code for taxi drivers, effective from Tuesday, July 12, local media reported.

The decision aims to raise the quality of passenger transport services and create an appropriate environment for investment.

According to Arabic daily Sabq, the decision obligates taxi companies to provide a uniform for drivers, that is approved by the General Transport Authority, as drivers throughout the Kingdom are obligated to wear it.

As per the list of violations and penalties for taxi activity, drivers who do not adhere to the approved dress will be fined 500 Saudi riyals.

