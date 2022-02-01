Union Budget 2022-23: What is in it for the education sector?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Tuesday released the budget for the financial year 2022-23, the education sector has been allocated a budget of Rs 1,04,278 crore. There is an increase of Rs 9000 crore as compared to the previous budget.

Out of the total budget allocated, a sum of Rs 63449.37 crore is sanctioned to the Department of School Education and Literacy. Department of Higher Education bagged an amount of Rs 40810.34 crore.

The major difference between the 2021-22 budget and the latest budget is the increased amount. The previous Union budget allocated Rs 93,224 to the education sector, where in Rs 54,873 crore were allocated for school education and literacy .

Despite the recommendation of quitea few education commission regarding an allocation of around 6% of the budget to the sector every year, the education sector barely gets 3%. The significant increase this year is the highest since the onset of the pandemic. In 2019 it was allocated 2.8 percent of the budget, in 2020 and 2021 it remained constant at 3.1 percent.

As part of budget allocation for the education sector, a proposal regarding digital university, virtual labs and other digital initiatives was also presented .